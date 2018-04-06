Fruit juice and smoothies are to be banned from schools in Scotland under proposals to make the nation healthier.

In a move to have less sugar and more fruit and vegetables on school dinner menus, recommendations by experts to make school food and drink healthier are being consulted on by the Scottish Government.

Although strict rules already apply to the nutritional content of meals, drinks and snacks served in Scottish schools, following a review by health, nutrition and education experts, views are being sought on proposals to further reduce sugar and other measures to promote healthy choices and help tackle childhood obesity.

A list of proposals includes "no longer permitting fruit juice and smoothies to be offered in primary and secondary schools".

The plans also involve increasing access to fresh fruit and vegetables with a minimum of two portions of veg and a portion of fruit to be offered as part of a school lunch.

Another proposal involves introducing lower sugar limits, for foods such as breakfast cereal and yoghurts.

Ministers also want to reduce how often sweetened and baked goods are available in primary schools.

And they are also planning a new regulation for red meat which specifies, for the first time, how much of a child’s weekly intake should be high-quality produce and limits the amount of processed meat

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she wants to cut child obesity by half by 2030.

Put sugar tax on smoothies, say doctors

Almost 30 percent of children in Scotland are at risk of being overweight, and 14 percent are at risk of being obese, according to government figures.

Scotland's Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: "More than 360,000 meals are dished up in Scottish schools every day, setting children and young people up for their lessons and -- through learning about healthy habits -- for life.

"The proposals we are putting forward are based on the latest scientific and expert advice, as well as the views of local authorities, schools and catering staff."

In primary schools uptake of school lunches is the highest it has ever been due to the introduction of free school meals in Scotland in January 20.

Alison Johnstone, the Scottish Greens’ health spokesman said the recommenations won’t do anything to address pupils leaving at lunchtime to buy junk food.

She also said schools need better kitchen facilities so that fresh food can be prepared and cooked on site.

“New guidance on what is served in schools is welcome and providing three portions of fruit and vegetables at lunch time is a start, but when John Swinney began this review he said he wanted primary school children to have as many of their 'five a day' at school as they can," she said.

It's disappointing to see this is as far as efforts will go. It also won’t address the fact that in secondary schools most pupils leave at lunchtime, generally to buy junk food from nearby supermarkets, vans and takeaway shops.



“London plans to ban new fast food outlets from opening near schools and we need equally strong action to tackle the obesogenic environment forced upon children and young people in Scotland. Nor is there anything in these proposals to improve facilities for preparing food in schools. Many schools lack kitchens and decent dining halls. We can hardly begin to change the food culture in our schools without investing in the production of healthy, fresh food, on site, and supporting catering staff properly.



“Expanding the provision of free school meals simply must be a greater priority. It clearly increases uptake and is the best way to make school meals a foundation for healthy eating for all children.”



