A SCOTS motorcyclist competing in the Isle of Man TT for the first time has been killed in a crash in his second race.

Adam Lyon, who earlier said it was his "dream" to race in the TT, died near the 28th mile of the Mountain course during the Supersport 1 race.

The 26-year-old, of Helensburgh, Argyll, is the second rider to be killed during this year's event.

Just five days ago Manx racer Dan Kneen passed away at the age of 30 following a crash in practice on Thursday.

Seve Mercer was also badly injured and remains in a "stable" condition following a collision with a car on the Mountain Course.

Race organisers ACU Events Ltd confirmed shortly after Monday afternoon’s race that Mr Lyon had suffered a fatal accident just after the 28th milestone at Casey’s while riding his Team Lyon Racing Yamaha.

They expressed "their deepest sympathy" to Mr Lyon's family and friends.

Peter Hickman, who finished third in the race, said in the winners’ enclosure immediately after crossing the line that the leading riders has seen an accident while completing their fourth and final lap, although they were unsure of the severity of the crash.

Mr Lyon wrote in a Facebook post ahead of the event: "It's all getting very real now but I cannot wait.

"Big thank you to everyone for the support and helping me achieve this dream."

His girlfriend Sarah Lyall had posted video of Mr Lyon during a successful practice session last week.

Tributes have been paid to the motorcyclist in the wake of the tragedy.