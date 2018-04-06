The government is to sell off a 7.7 per cent stake in Royal Bank of Scotland.

The chancellor, through UK Financial Investments, kickstarted the sale of 925 million shares which is expected to raise £2.6bn, and will cut the taxpayer's stake in the Edinburgh-based bank from 70.1 per cent to 62.4 per cent.

The government has had control of the bank since a £45 billion bail out at the height of the financial crisis in November 2008.

The sale will take place this week in a process managed by investment banks Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, according to UK Government Investments, which manages taxpayers' RBS stake.

Analysts said the government would need to sell the shares for slightly less than the 280.9p closing price on the London Stock Exchange on Monday in order to entice City investors to buy.

Labour criticised the latest share sale, with the disposal coming well below the 500p per share paid by the government to save RBS at the height of the financial crisis, costing taxpayers more than £40bn.

John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor, said: “There is no economic justification for this sell-off of RBS shares. There should be no sales of RBS shares, full stop. But particularly with such a large loss to the taxpayers who bailed out the bank.”