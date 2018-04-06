THE UK Government has come under fire for its “shameful” decision to consider all 15 amendments to the Brexit Bill, on which it was defeated in the House of Lords, in just a single day of debate in the Commons.

The row erupted as the UK Supreme Court confirmed that it would consider the Scottish Government’s own Brexit legislation, the Continuity Bill, over two days on July 24 and 25 – as revealed by The Herald earlier this month.

After Downing Street made clear all of the Lords amendments to the EU Withdrawal Bill would be taken in one day by MPs, Labour’s pro-EU MP Chukka Umunna, a leading supporter of the People’s Vote campaign, expressed alarm.

“It is absolutely outrageous for the Government to allocate just one day to a debate that promises to be crucial for the future of our country. But it is unfortunately in keeping with their whole approach to Brexit: shambolic, lacking transparency or accountability and contemptuous of basic parliamentary scrutiny,” declared the London MP.

He added that it was a "shameful attempt by the Government to avoid difficult questions about the chaotic mess they’ve made of the Brexit negotiations".

The two crunch issues will be on the Lords votes to keep Britain in the customs union and to have it join the European Economic Area. Should pro-EU Tory rebels vote with Labour, SNP and Liberal Democrat MPs on them, then Theresa May’s Government could be defeated.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman declined to spell out the Government's approach in detail but told reporters: "There are amendments which were passed by the House of Lords, which are unacceptable, which we will be looking to overturn."

Meanwhile, seven Supreme Court judges, including two Scots, Lords Hodge and Reed, will consider whether or not the Scottish legislation is competent.

If they decide it is, then there will be a legislative quandary if, as expected, the UK Government’s EU Withdrawal Bill also secures its parliamentary passage and becomes law over summer.

It could be that the matter goes back to the Supreme Court to decide which piece of legislation takes precedence.