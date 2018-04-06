LIVERPOOL goalkeeper Loris Karius was concussed when he made two fatal errors during last month's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid, doctors have said.

Karius, 24, was said to be at fault for the Spanish side's first and third goals in their 3-1 victory in Kiev last month.

Karius was ordered to go for scan while on holiday in America last week as Liverpool’s medical staff were concerned about his wellbeing.

Now it has emerged that following tests at hospitals in Boston, USA, medics have said the impact of the concussion was "likely" to have been felt immediately.

While the cause of the concussion was not pinpointed, it is known Karius was hit by an elbow from Real defender Sergio Ramos, early in the second half of the final - when the score was goalless.

Minutes after that the Liverpool keeper threw the ball against Real striker Karim Benzema, and it rolled into the goal to give the Spaniards the lead.

Liverpool equalised before and Gareth Bale scored a stunning overhead kick before Real netted a third when Karius let a long range shot slip through his hands.

Dr Ross Zafonte, one of the leading experts for the treatment of NFL players who have suffered head trauma, said it was "possible" the injury "would affect performance".

He came to his conclusion after reviewing "game film", a "physical examination" and "objective metrics".

Ramos was not punished for the incident, in which he collided with the goalkeeper, although television pictures did show Karius sitting on the floor, holding his head in the aftermath of the clash, indicating to match officials that he had been elbowed in the face.

In the aftermath of the game, Karius received death threats, prompting a police investigation, and told fans he was "infinitely sorry".

A spokesman for Massachusetts Hospital, where Karius was treated, said: "On May 31, 2018 Mr. Karius underwent a comprehensive examination by Dr. Ross Zafonte and Dr. Lenore Herget in Boston at Massachusetts General Hospital and Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.

"After carefully reviewing game film and integrating a detailed history – including his reported present and immediate post-contact subjective symptoms – physical examination and objective metrics, we have concluded that Mr. Karius sustained a concussion during the match May 26, 2018.

"At the time of our evaluation, Mr. Karius’s principal residual symptoms and objective signs suggested that visual spatial dysfunction existed and likely occurred immediately following the event. Additional symptomatic and objectively noted areas of dysfunction also persisted. It could be possible that such deficits would affect performance.

“We also note that Mr. Karius has reported significant and steady improvement since the concussive event, and we expect him to make a full recovery based on the results of the examination. We expect that with treatment and by following prescribed activity protocols he will continue to improve. We have encouraged vigilance and an emphasis on safety in his eventual return to full activity.”

Liverpool declined to comment on the matter but confirmed that Karius is in the US for a holiday and will return to Liverpool for the start of pre-season training on July 2.

Karius, who joined Liverpool for £4.75m from Mainz in 2016.