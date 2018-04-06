A school has been closed after firefighters tackled a blaze throughout the night.

Homes around the Ballantrae Primary School were evacuated on Monday evening due to smoke.

Flames were seen going through the roof of a school building under construction.

The fire left the main building badly damaged, with classrooms and nursery rooms destroyed.

South Ayrshire Council said that the school will be closed to children and staff on Tuesday.

A spokesman tweeted: "Further information about interim plans for learning and teaching will be shared when finalised."

Ballantrae Primary's headteacher, Yvonne Templeton, said: "We're all devastated by what's happened and really can't believe it.

"Our school is very much at the heart of the community in Ballantrae and I know this will have an impact on everyone not just within the school, but right across our village.

"However, we can all be grateful that no one was hurt in the fire.

"My focus will be on supporting our children, staff, parents and carers while we're decanted from the school we know and love, but I know we'll take the spirit and ethos of Ballantrae Primary wherever we are."

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to a "large fire" at 8.38pm which had taken hold within "a school building under construction".

A service spokesman said: "Firefighters are tacking the flames. There are no casualties and crews remain at the scene."

Council education leader William Grant said: "This is a really sad end to the school year at Ballantrae Primary and I know it will have affected everyone in this tight-knit community.

"I'm pleased we have been able to move so quickly to put alternative arrangements in place for children and staff, keeping the loss of education time to an absolute minimum, which is a positive outcome. And my thanks to everyone involved in achieving this, especially colleagues at Girvan Primary and Ballantrae Community Centre.

"At this time it's too early for us to have a clear picture of the extent of the damage to the school building and the work that will be involved to bring it back into use.

"However, there's no doubt interim education arrangements will need to run well into the new school year and it could be many months before pupils can return.

"Our priority will be to maintain quality learning and teaching for our children during this time and that's what we will focus on."