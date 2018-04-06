A MAJOR fire has erupted at a South Ayrshire primary school.

Homes around the Ballantrae Primary School were evacuated on Tuesday evening due to smoke.

Flames were seen going through the roof of a school building under construction.  It is not yet known how much damage has been done to the main building.

South Ayrshire Council said that the school will be closed to children and staff on Tuesday.

A spokesman tweeted: "Further information about interim plans for learning and teaching will be shared when finalised."

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to a "large fire" at 8.38pm which had taken hold within a school building under construction.

A service spokesman said: "Firefighters are tacking the flames. There are no casualties and crews remain at the scene."