Campaigners against plastic pollution are hoping millions of people around the world join what they say is the world’s first plastic free day.

Campaign group A Plastic Planet is aiming to inspire 250 million people around the world to avoid plastic packaged food and drink products for 24 hours to mark World Environment Day on Tuesday.

The One Plastic Free Day initiative is backed by celebrities including adventurer Ben Fogle and aims to focus attention on the growing calls for significant measures to stem the tide of plastic pollution, the organisers said.

June 5 is #OnePlasticFreeDay. Which plastic packaging makes your blood boil? Share our GIF and your photos of the plastic-packaged food you will be giving up on June 5. Together we can #PassOnPlastic and end #PlasticPollution together pic.twitter.com/aYvJjXp1SP — A Plastic Planet (@aplastic_planet) May 26, 2018

People are being urged to take a photo of the plastic-packaged products they are giving up for One Plastic Free Day and share it on social media, saying why they have been inspired to #PassOnPlastic.

A Plastic Planet co-founder, Sian Sutherland, said: “One Plastic Free Day will touch the lives of millions of people around the world.

“Across every continent, people are waking up to the fact that plastic has absolutely no place in food and drink. Where is the logic in wrapping something as fleeting as food in something as indestructible as plastic?”

And she warned: “Our addiction to plastic is this generation’s smoking.

“For years, we were blissfully unaware of the terrible damage done by throwaway packaging to our oceans, our soil and the health of future generations. Now we know the truth.

“One Plastic Free Day is all about uniting the world to turn off the plastic tap. It’s just one day to think twice before reaching for that plastic-wrapped food and drink product.

“None of us are plastic saints; just do what you can.”

Companies and organisations supporting the initiative include Sky Ocean Rescue, Iceland Foods, TimeOut and Spotify.

Fiona Morgan, from Sky Ocean Rescue, said: “The world’s first One Plastic Free Day represents a big moment in the fight to stop our oceans from drowning in plastic and spreading the word.

“We all aim to inspire people to make simple everyday changes to eradicate single-use plastic as the problem can be solved by working together.”

Campaigners said they also hoped international companies would make pledges to cut their plastic footprint.