Woody Allen has said he should be the face of the #MeToo movement in terms of what to do right.

He spoke during an interview with Argentine journalist Jorge Lanata that was broadcast on Sunday night.

Allen said he is a “big advocate” of #MeToo and that he should be the poster face for the movement because he has worked with hundreds of actresses over 50 years, and they have never “suggested any impropriety”.

He told Argentine journalist Jorge Lanata in New York: “It’s funny, I should be the poster boy for the #Metoo movement because I’ve worked in movies for 50 years, I’ve worked with hundreds of actresses… and not a single one, big ones, famous ones, have ever, ever, suggested any kind of impropriety at all.”

“I’m in principle, and in spirit, completely in favour of their bringing to justice genuine harassers,” Allen said during the interview with Argentina’s Channel 13.

“Now, if innocent ones get swept up in there, that’s very sad for the person, it’s unjust, but otherwise, I think it’s a very good thing to expose harassment.”

In 2014 Dylan Farrow, Allen’s daughter, renewed the claim that Allen molested her in 1992 when she was seven.

Allen has long denied the allegations. He was investigated but not charged.

A number of actors have distanced themselves from Allen, raising questions about the future of the prolific filmmaker in a Hollywood newly sensitive to allegations of sexual misconduct.

Earlier this year, Mira Sorvino published a public apology to Farrow, saying she was sorry for “turning a blind eye” to Farrow’s accusations against Allen. She also vowed never to work with him again. Sorvino starred in Allen’s Mighty Aphrodite.

“What bothers me is that I get linked in with them,” Allen said.

“People who have been accused by 20 women, 50 women, 100 women of abuse, and abuse, and abuse, and I, who was only accused by one woman, in a child custody case, which was looked at, and proven to be untrue, I get lumped in with these people.”