IT was considered one of the most shocking paintings of its day.

But now an image, which caused so much controversy when it was displayed 90 years ago that it was taken off the walls of the Royal Academy (RA) "in the interest of the Empire", is to be sold at auction in Scotland.

First exhibited in 1926, The Breakdown - which shows a black saxophonist playing on a broken classical statue of the goddess Minerva, while a naked white woman dances - was created by the Scottish artist John Bulloch Souter.

When it was first exhibited, it was called "primitive" and "savage" and removed from the RA's summer exhibition.

Despite the president of Royal Academy describing it as “a work of great promise executed with a considerable degree of excellence", it caused considerable controversy, and led to government intervention.

According to the Royal Academy’s annual report, the then-British Colonial office contacted the Academy within days of its exhibition opening to request the removal of the picture for “reasons of state, not art” and “in the interest of the Empire.”

Souter said the painting was intended to "illustrate the tendency for Jazz influence to permeate our daily lives."

The removal of the painting made news across the world, appearing in newspapers in the US, India and South Africa.

Souter, who later worked on portraits and commissioned copies of Old Master paintings, said in one interview: “It wouldn’t have raised an eyebrow in Aberdeen.”

The Boston Evening Transcript, under the heading A Racial Outrage, commented: “It lays itself out to horrify decent people and yet has somehow contrived to come inside the limitations laid down by the hanging committee.”

Souter, who lived until 1972, destroyed the painting - but kept his original drawings and studies for the work.

Ten years before his death, he painted a new version dating it 1926-62, acknowledging all the time that had past between his versions.

This latter version is now being sold at Lyon & Turnbull, and is expected to be bought for between £40,000 and £60,000.

Nick Curnow, paintings specialist at Lyon & Turnbull, said: “In many ways the reaction to the painting epitomises the response to the new Jazz music that was sweeping the nation in 1926.

"In many circles the radical change this represented, towards freedom and a breaking down of strict social norms, was met with celebration and enthusiasm.

"However, there was also a strong undercurrent of suspicion that this was a dangerous new art form subverting decent society.”

The painting is being sold at the Scottish Paintings and Sculpture sale at the auctioneers, on June 7, in Edinburgh.