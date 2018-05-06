A CELTIC-MAD bridegroom made sure that when he came to tie the knot, it would have a definite Hoops theme.
There were Celtic scarves for the guests for waving and a Hoops themed wedding cake.
Bridegroom groom Paul Stakim wore his Celtic scarf for the first dance with wife, Hannah.
There were Celtic cupcakes and the cake topper of the groom had a Celtic shirt and scarf on.
And the 30-year-old Celtic season ticket holder carpenter had to reference Celtic in his speech - welcoming everyone to the couples "double treble celebration party".
The wedding at Dunboyne Castle, County Meath, Ireland climaxed with the family and guests weaving Celtic scarves and singing You'll Never Walk Alone. The video has been viewed over 16,000 times.
The scarves given to guests were were personalised with 'Paul and Hannah Stakim’s Wedding' inscribed on one end and 'Dunboyne Castle, Co. Meath, 26/05/2018' on the other.
Mr Stakim said the idea for the wedding came to him three years ago when the couple got engaged in Australia.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?