A man has been charged after 3.6 million suspected illicit cigarettes were seized by customs officers.
Police Scotland executed a warrant at a business address in the Gartcosh area of North Lanarkshire on Friday June 1, where they discovered the cigarettes inside a 20ft container.
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) officers seized the cigarettes, which are said to be worth an estimated £1.3 million in lost duty and taxes.
A 58-year-old local man was arrested and later charged in connection with the discovery.
Joe Hendry, assistant director, fraud investigation service, HMRC, said: "We encourage anyone with information about the illegal sale of tobacco to contact our fraud hotline on 0800 788 887."
Detective Inspector Colin Campbell, of Police Scotland, said: "This operation is an excellent example of partnership working, resulting in a significant seizure."
