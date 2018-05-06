More than 580 operations were cancelled in April for non-clinical reasons, figures have shown.

Data published by ISD Scotland shows that 587 (2.2%) operations were cancelled by hospitals for non-clinical reasons in April - up from 490 in 2017.

The total number of planned operations across NHS Scotland during April 2018 was 26,932, an increase of 10% from 24,491 during April 2017.

Of these, 2,429 operations (9% of planned operations) were cancelled, ranging from 3.6% to 12% across individual NHS boards. This compares to 2,295 (9.4%) in April 2017.

Of all planned operations, 939 (3.5%) were cancelled by the patient, 836 (3.1%) were cancelled by the hospital based on clinical reasons, 587 (2.2%) were cancelled by the hospital due to capacity or non-clinical reasons and 67 (0.2%) were cancelled due to other reasons.

Health Secretary Shona Robison said: "Our NHS carried out an average of over 800 operations per day in April thanks to the tremendous efforts of our NHS staff.

"The rate of cancellations for capacity reasons has improved markedly in April compared to March as the worst of the winter weather passed.

"The decision for a board to postpone an elective procedure is never taken lightly and any postponed procedures will be rescheduled at the earliest opportunity.

"We have made clear to boards we do not expect high-priority patients, such as cancer patients, to have their procedures cancelled and we will continue to work closely with boards across Scotland to ensure patients who have their operations cancelled are seen as quickly as possible."

The figures were criticised by Scottish Labour, who called for Ms Robsion to "do the decent thing" and resign.

Health spokesman Anas Sarwar said: "Thousands of operations have been cancelled so far this year thanks to the shambolic management of SNP Health Secretary Shona Robison.

"Our health service is seriously struggling to cope with a staffing crisis created by the SNP government.

"Each of these cancelled operation leaves a patient waiting in pain for treatment that hospitals have not been able to give because staff are overworked and undervalued.

"Shona Robison needs to take her head out of the sand. She has been unable to face up to the challenges of the portfolio. It's time for her to do the decent thing and resign."