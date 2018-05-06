About 700 people linked to the oil and gas industry are to attend a safety conference almost three decades on from the Piper Alpha disaster.

Safety 30, organised by Oil & Gas UK, is taking place over two days in Aberdeen.

The event is to examine how the legacy of the tragedy has shaped current operations and how those in the industry can "continue to create an even safer future".

The Piper Alpha platform off the coast of Aberdeen exploded in July 1988, killing 167 people.

In her opening address to the conference, Oil & Gas UK chief executive Deirdre Michie will say: "Thirty years on from the Piper Alpha disaster, our conference provides an opportunity to consider and reflect on a number of themes: the past, the journey we have taken on safety over three decades driven by the legacy of that dreadful night and its aftermath; the present - the way in which operations today continue to be shaped as a result of Piper Alpha; and the future - the challenges we must embrace to ensure we retain a relentless focus on safe operations in an ever-changing and challenging business and operational environment.

"Crucially, we must continually think the unthinkable in our industry - as even though there was an appreciation of major accident hazards at risks at the time of Piper Alpha, the scale of the incident that unfolded was unimaginable. And, quite rightly, it represented a watershed moment for health and safety in our industry."

Key industry and regulatory figures from around the world are among those expected to attend the event at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC).

One of the key speakers will be Lord Cullen, whose public inquiry into the disaster led to the health and safety regime the industry has today.

Martin Temple, chair of the Health and Safety Executive, will tell the conference: "The impact of the Piper Alpha disaster created a ripple effect that had far-reaching consequences, not just for the oil and gas industry but for the management of health and safety across all high hazard operations.

"As an industry - across regulators, operators and the supply chain - we must remain focused on how our activities can prevent another major incident."