ONE of Scotland's most high profile arts organisations is to close this year, with NVA announcing it will cease work in September.

The company, led by artistic director Angus Farquhar, said it is also to abandon its plans to rescue the ruined modernist building St Peter's Seminary, in Cardross, throwing its future again into question.

The news comes six months after NVA lost out in the recent Regular Funding round by Creative Scotland, where it was not granted the core funding it desired.

In a statement, the board of NVA - which has for 25 years produced works of art often involving landscape, music and light - said it is to close.

Its works include the Hidden Gardens at the Tramway in Glasgow, The Secret Sign in Finnich Glen, a show in Central Hotel in 1999, Grand Central, and The Path in Glen Lyon in 2000.

It also staged The Storr: Unfolding Landscapes on the Isle of Skye in 2005 and Speed of Light, initially commissioned as part of the UK’s 2012 Cultural Olympiad.

The statement says: "In September of last year the trustees of NVA made the difficult decision to withdraw from the capital project plans to rescue St Peter’s Seminary in Cardross, due to increasing risks, both financial and physical.

"NVA’s original plan for St Peter’s was universally acknowledged as bold, with creative ambition at its heart.

"It was also recognised as a high risk venture for a small independent arts organisation.

"NVA has spent many years working with great passion and determination, with the support of the owners of the site, the Archdiocese of Glasgow, to save this iconic building for future generations.

"We collaborated with public and private stakeholders, the local communities and an amazing design team.

"Important work was done to begin to preserve and restore the building and to demonstrate the immense creative, intellectual and community potential of the site."

However, it adds: "Despite our best efforts we were unable to guarantee the viable future for the St Peter’s Seminary that we had imagined and hoped for. In the end, we had no choice but to bring the capital project to an end."

NVA said it has tried to develop an "alternative proposal" for the site, but this has not proved possible and "has reinforced the many financial and structural challenges facing the company."

The board said that NVA is now "not able to continue".

NVA’s final presentation will take place this summer in a co-production with Hopscotch Films working with the acclaimed Scottish artist Rachel Maclean.

Make Me Up, a commission from BBC Arts and 14-18 NOW, the UK’s official arts programme for the First World War centenary celebrations, will reflect on the shortcomings of a century of female enfranchisement.