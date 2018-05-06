KEITH Wyness, the Scots businessman who is chief executive of Aston Villa has been suspended as the club faces being served with a winding up order over a multi-million tax bill.

The Midlands club, which last month lost the Championship play-off final against Fulham, is believed to have been given a brief extension by Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs to make the payment.

On Tuesday, Villa suspended Keith Wyness, its chief executive since 2016, having previously held the same position at Scottish Premier League club Aberdeen.

It is understood the 60-year-old Aberdonian had been looking to find new funding to see the club through its current funding crisis.

It is understood the grace period to make an HMRC payment could be as short as a week.

A club spokesman said: "Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that Chief Executive, Keith Wyness, has been suspended by the club with immediate effect.

"Owner and chairman, Dr Tony Xia will assume the role until further notice.

"There will be no further comment from the club at this time."

It has been reported that the club are expected to pay the outstanding amount within the next 48 hours.

There is no suggestion that Mr Wyness has been accused of any wrongdoing.

Last year Mr Wyness was suspended from all football-related activity for three weeks for a post on social media.

Wyness retweeted a video of Villa being denied a penalty with a caption asking if referees had "disabilities".

He admitted a Football Association charge that the comment was "abusive and/or insulting and/or improper".

He was also fined £10,000 for what the FA deemed was an "aggravated breach" of its rules.

Prior to entering the football, his employers included British Airways, Radisson and the Olympic Club.

In October, 2000 Mr Wyness moved back to his home town of Aberdeen when he was took control of the purse strings at Pittodrie.

He became famous for several quotes regarding the behaviour of the Old Firm of Rangers and Celtic, who were looking to move to another league.

One which was listed as Scottish Sports quote of the year was: “They [The Old Firm] are like two old ladies on Sauchiehall Street lifting their skirts for every league that walks by.”