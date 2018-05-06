SENIOR cabinet ministers – including Nicola Sturgeon – are set to be among hundreds of Holyrood staff to receive mandatory training on sexual harassment.

It comes in the wake of a string of scandals which have engulfed the worlds of politics and entertainment in recent months following the Harvey Weinstein allegations.

Former SNP childcare minister Mark McDonald resigned from the party earlier this year after being accused of harassing two women and “exploiting his position of power”.

Now a Holyrood inquiry into sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct has recommended encouraging a “positive culture change through mandatory training”.

Its initial report, which was published on Tuesday, added: “Training should explore various theoretical scenarios so that campus users are absolutely clear about what does and does not constitute harassment and unwelcome behaviour.”

Specific training will apply to all those who manage staff – including MSPs and ministers.

The inquiry, which was carried out by Holyrood’s standards committee, called for a “single central policy on sexual harassment” which would apply to all Holyrood users regardless of who they are.

It also considered introducing an “ultimate sanction” for MSPs found to have committed misconduct, akin to dismissal for gross misconduct.

However, it said such a move would throw up a number of complications, placing a sensitive issue in the hands of an electoral contest and potentially causing further trauma for victims. Suspending MSPs while investigations are carried out would also throw up obstacles.

The committee said it would return to both issues at a later date, following input from other MSPs.

Convener Clare Haughey said: “Our report explores some of the weaknesses and shortcomings we have identified with current arrangements and proposes solutions which will need to be developed in detail by the relevant parties working together.

“Key amongst our aims must be promoting a culture in which unwanted behaviour and sexual harassment is unacceptable and people have the confidence to report misconduct. Thereafter we must ensure that any complaints are effectively dealt with.”

A Holyrood survey previously found a fifth of all respondents had experienced sexual harassment, including 30 per cent of women working in the building.