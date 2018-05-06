A MAJORITY of Scottish teachers would not recommend the profession to others, new figures show.

A survey by the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) found 58 per cent were “unlikely” to endorse a career in teaching. Only two per cent would be “very likely” to do so.

The greatest concern was spiralling workload with 85 per cent saying it had increased in the past year - despite a pledge by John Swinney, the Education Secretary, to tackle the problem.

Changes to the curriculum were seen as a key area of dissatisfaction while teacher shortages and stagnant pay were also highlighted.

The findings comes after a sustained period of upheaval in education with significant changes to the curriculum and associated exams.

Schools are finding it increasingly difficult to recruit staff in some subjects creating additional work for the remaining staff.

Concerns of individual teachers were also included in the EIS survey with one stating: “The curriculum becomes more cluttered every year ... everything taught at a rushed and superficial pace.”

Another said: “Staffing shortages have created a significant increase in workload.”

Teachers said the fall in the number of support staff to deal with children with conditions such as autism and dyslexia was creating extra pressure.

Another said: “Workload has reached a point that it significantly impacts on my home life.

“I have less time with my family and feel more stressed. I am so tired at the end of the school day and then have more work to do at home. It is depressing.”

Larry Flanagan, general secretary of the EIS, described the survey results as “worrying reading”.

“Despite statements from the Scottish Government, local authorities and national education bodies that promised action to tackle excessive levels of teacher workload, the results of our survey indicate little has improved and some difficulties actually seems to have grown worse,” he said.

“We have frequently been told that meaningful pay rises are unaffordable, but that extra teachers are being employed and that workload is being tackled.

“These survey results confirm that teachers are seeing little improvement, and that severe pressure continues to be piled onto our overworked, undervalued and underpaid teachers.”

Opposition parties blamed the Scottish Government for the concerns.

Iain Gray, education spokesman for Scottish Labour said: “Scotland has thousands fewer teachers since the SNP came to power, and with most professionals not recommending the job it could get even worse.

“It’s time John Swinney restored teachers’ pay and gave our children the resources they need to succeed in school.”

Tavish Scott, the Scottish Liberal Democrat’s education spokesman, called for a major review of teachers’ pay to make the job more attractive.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We recognise the pressures teachers face which is why we have already taken steps to reduce workload including clarifying and simplifying the curriculum."

The survey of some 1,000 teachers also found 90 per cent did not have sufficient time to dedicate to professional learning.

Achievements with pupils and interaction with colleagues created the most job satisfaction.