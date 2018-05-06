FASHION designer Kate Spade has been found dead in her New York apartment in an apparent suicide.
The 55-year-old American businesswoman was found in her Park Avenue apartment in Manhattan at 10:20 local time by her housekeeper, a law enforcement official said.
She was found hanged and left a note, The Associated Press reported, citing unnamed sources.
The New York Police Department confirmed her death under her birth name, Katherine Noel Brosnahan.
Ms Spade - who once edited fashion magazine Mademoiselle - was well known as a designer of clothes, shoes, and jewellery, but was best known for her accessory line.
She co-founded Kate Spade Handbags in 1993 with husband Andy Spade. The company - whose stated aim was to design the perfect handbag - opened its first store in New York in 1996, and now has more than 300 branches worldwide.
It is recognisable for its distinctive logo which features the spades playing card symbol, in reference to the designer's surname.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.