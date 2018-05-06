SALAD Cream, one of the UK's most traditional sauces could be renamed Sandwich Cream.

Food giant Heinz is set to ditch the famous name for the first time in 104 years claiming that as only 14 per cent of buyers actually used the gloopy white sauce on salads, the old name no longer reflects its modern purpose.

A spokesman for Heinz said that the name no longer "fairly represents the product's ingredients or usage occasions."

Parent group Kraft Heinz said it was working with brand design specialists Jones Knowles Ritchie on overhauling one of Britain's longest running kitchen staples.

It would be the first name change for the product since its launch in 1914.

Fans of the traditional name went on social media to express their anger.

It is believed Heinz is considering adopting the name Sandwich Cream to better reflect how the country uses the condiment and to appeal to "younger shoppers".

UK sales of the brand dipped 5.4 per cent to £28.8 million last year.

A Heinz spokesman added: "As a market leading business, Kraft Heinz continues to audit its portfolio in order to meet the needs of consumers.

"There are consumers now who haven't grown up with the brand in the household and just don't know about the iconic zingy flavour or what to eat it with."

The consultation process means the earliest a new name will be introduced is in September.

The condiment became a national favourite during the 1940s, Heinz says, when ketchup was unavailable and salad cream was used to add flavour to bland war-time rations.

In 1999, it was revealed that Heinz were about to ditch the brand but once the leak was published it led to a major protest by shoppers and it saved the brand.

The publicity helped sales and Heinz took advantage by relaunching Salad Cream in new-look packs and putting the price up.