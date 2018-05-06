THE UK Government has defended the sale of a 7.7 per cent stake in Royal Bank of Scotland at a £2.1 billion loss to the UK taxpayer, insisting it was "value for money".

Lord Bates, the Treasury spokesman, dismissed criticism of the move from Labour and the Liberal Democrats in the Lords.

Answering an urgent question, he said the sale would raise £2.5bn, representing "value for money for the taxpayer".

The Conservative peer said RBS was a "smaller, simpler and safer organisation" than the one the Government was forced to recapitalise in 2008 at a cost to the taxpayer of £46bn and the sale price reflected that "reality".

But Liberal Democrat Baroness Kramer demanded: "Why sell now crystallising a loss that rises to in excess of £3bn when financing costs are included and when there is no pressure..?"

She warned that by acting now the Government could be selling shares on an "inaccurate prospectus, ignoring growing allegations that liabilities to those abused by RBS's global restructuring group... are inadequately quantified, not declared and not provided for within the accounts".

But Lord Bates said that when the Government paid 502p per share in 2008 it was an "essential injection of capital" at a time of financial crisis; the bank was now, he insisted, in a very different organisation.

Labour spokesman Lord Davies of Oldham said the shares were being sold at a "massive level below" the 2008 bailout with the taxpayer bearing the cost and leaving the public to "lose on the deal significantly".

Lord Bates hit back, telling him: "You may say we sold it too cheaply. I might say that you bought it too high."

He said the price was "near the top end of the yearly average" and the Government had signalled it shouldn't be in the business of "running these banks".

Tory former Cabinet minister Lord King of Bridgwater backed the sale as being an "entirely sensible procedure to bring in some money while we can".

Lord Bates said the Opposition was forgetting what the situation was in 2008 and the "incredible damage done to our economy, which we are still having to clear up".

He said the sale proceeds would go directly to reduce the debt accumulated in 2008.

Outwith Parliament, Gordon Brown, who was Prime Minister when the bank was bailed out, said there was "no excuse" for selling the shares at under their potential value.

Sir Vince Cable, the Lib Dem leader, also insisted there was no need to sell the RBS shares now.

“There was no need for the Conservatives to cost the taxpayer more than £2bn,” he declared.

"There is continuing uncertainty on a number of RBS’ legacy issues. Ministers should instead have been using their position as the biggest shareholder to make sure management put the bank in order so that the share price recovered before selling any of the stake," he added.