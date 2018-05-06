FRENCH swimmer Ben Lecomte has set off on a 5,500 mile record attempt to cross the Pacific Ocean.
Swimming for eight hours a day for more than six months from Japan to the US west coast in a wet suit, he could face sharks, swarms of jellyfish and storms.
This isn't the first time Mr Lecomte has taken on a big swim challenge. Ten years ago he made the first known solo trans-Atlantic swim covering 6,400km (4,000 miles) in 73 days.
Alongside him for the six month endurance adventure is the swimmer's only support, a 67-foot steel hulled sailing yacht, Discoverer, and its team of six crew.
It is not just about the thrill of an adventure, he hopes to raise as much awareness as possible for climate change, and under the direction of researchers from 12 scientific institutions including NASA and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution the crew will carry out oceanic and medical research every stroke of the way.
They will examine concentrations of plastic debris and pollution as well as the effects such extreme exercise has on the heart.
Lecomte said last week that his plan was to swim for eight hours and consume over 8,000 calories each day.
