LABOUR is to push for a "new single market" deal for the UK after Brexit as the UK Government faces crunch votes in the Commons next week.

Jeremy Corbyn's frontbench has tabled amendments to the Brexit Bill, which would call on Theresa May to make maintaining "full access" to the EU "internal market" an objective of the negotiations with Brussels.

The move stops just short of calling for the full single market membership sought by a vocal group of Labour MPs after the Lords backed a Norway-style membership of the European Economic Area[EEA].

But the Liberal Democrats accused the Labour leader of “peddling snake oil in a bottle wrapped with the EU flag” while the SNP urged him to “quit playing games”; both opposition parties want Britain to stay in the single market and customs union.

The Opposition’s move - which has been tabled as an alternative to the Lords amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill - is aimed at delivering the same benefits as single market membership.

Mr Corbyn said: "We are confident we can build a new relationship with the EU. We want the UK to have a better deal than the Norway model."

It is understood Labour MPs will abstain on the Lords EEA amendment but will be asked to back the party's call for a "bespoke" deal which would see shared UK-EU institutions and regulations.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Shadow Brexit Secretary, said: "Labour will only accept a Brexit deal that delivers the benefits of the single market and protects jobs and living standards.

"Unlike the Tories, Labour will not sacrifice jobs and the economy in the pursuit of a reckless and extreme interpretation of the referendum result.

"Existing single market agreements that the EU has negotiated with third countries, including Norway, are bespoke deals negotiated with the EU to serve the best interests of those countries.

"We need to learn from them and negotiate our own more ambitious agreement, which serves our economic interests and which prevents a hard border in Northern Ireland.”

The London MP said that two years on from the referendum it was clear the Government had no plan for how it would protect jobs and the economy as well as guaranteeing no hard border in Northern Ireland.

"Labour's amendment, along with a commitment to negotiate a new comprehensive customs union with the EU, is a strong and balanced package that would retain the benefits of the single market.

"Parliament should have the opportunity to debate and vote on it," he added.

In a sign that some Labour MPs will still push for full single market membership, Chuka Umunna - a supporter of the pro-EU Open Britain campaign - said: "All the way through the passage of this Bill, the only amendments which have commanded support on both sides of the House and passed are cross-party backbench ones.

"So, if we are serious about 'protecting full access to the internal market of the EU' and ensuring 'no new impediments to trade', logic dictates Labour MPs should be whipped to support the cross-party EEA amendment sent to us by the House of Lords."

Theresa May will seek to overturn the changes to her flagship Brexit legislation introduced in the Lords in a showdown in the Commons next week.

Without an overall majority, the Prime Minister is expected to spend the coming days trying to sweet-talk and strong-arm potential rebels who could inflict defeat on some of the Government's key Brexit positions.

In response to Labour’s amendment, Suella Braverman, the Brexit Minister, said: "Labour have shattered their promise to respect the referendum result; this amendment means accepting free movement and continuing to follow EU rules with absolutely no say in them, which is the worst of all worlds.

"Only the Conservatives will get the best deal for the whole country - delivering on the referendum vote to get control of our money, borders and laws, while building a strong new relationship with Europe."

Stephen Gethins for the SNP said: "Any Brexit scenario is damaging but remaining in the single market and customs union would be the least worst option to protect the economy, jobs and livelihoods.

"Labour need to quit playing games and do the right thing; support the UK's continued membership of the single market and customs union," added the Fife MP.

Alistair Carmichael, the Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney and Shetland, accused Mr Corbyn and Mrs May of being involved in “some bizarre contest” as to which of them could be the most misleading to the British public about the consequences of Brexit.

“The amendments tabled by the Labour Party are proof, if proof is needed, that Jeremy Corbyn is far from being the brave defender of the pro-EU cause that he would have us believe. He is peddling snake oil in a bottle wrapped with the EU flag,” declared the former Scottish Secretary.

“The only way to have access to the single market is by being part of the European Economic Area. That is what Liberal Democrats will be voting for.

“If Corbyn was serious about protecting jobs and benefits of the single market, he would join us,” added the Scottish backbencher.

Meanwhile, Mrs May's decision to squeeze Commons consideration of the 15 Lords amendments to the EU Withdrawal Bill into a single 12-hour day on June 12 provoked an angry reaction on the opposition benches.

Labour industry spokeswoman Chi Onwurah branded it "astounding", accusing the Government of "showing its contempt for democracy, our future economy and parliamentary sovereignty", while the Scottish National Party's Drew Hendry said the timetable was driven by "Tory self-interest".

Among the changes backed by peers are a requirement to negotiate a future customs union arrangement and a "meaningful role" for Parliament after the exit talks are complete.