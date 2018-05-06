SCOTLAND’S airports may benefit greatly from the £14 billion expansion of Heathrow, the SNP Government has suggested, but fears have been raised that a third runway might simply “funnel” more passengers to London.

After months of expectation, Theresa May’s Government finally announced it was backing the multi-billion pound plan to build a new two-mile runway at Heathrow, which is set to split both the Conservative and Labour parties at Westminster.

The move will create an additional 260,000 flights a year, enabling the airport to increase its annual capacity from 86 million passengers to 130m.

Business leaders welcomed the move, saying it would give a confidence boost to international investors, but green campaigners warned it would make London’s air more dangerous to breathe.

The Prime Minister said the deeply controversial decision would deliver the jobs and major infrastructure Britain needed to thrive outside the EU.

"This new runway will give us the tools to ensure that the UK remains one of the best-connected and most outward-looking countries in the world," she declared.

Faced with a number of Conservative colleagues who have opposed the third runway plan, Mrs May announced an exceptional “waiver” to collective responsibility to those ministers who had vented long-held opposition to it.

They include Boris Johnson, the Foreign Secretary, who once famously said he would "lie down in front of the bulldozers" to stop Heathrow expansion. He is expected to be out of the country when MPs vote on the issue before mid-July.

In a Commons statement, Chris Grayling said the “historic” decision showed the Government’s “commitment to securing global connectivity, creating tens of thousands of local jobs and apprenticeships, and boosting our economy for future generations”.

Part of the proposal will include a £2.6 billion local compensation package to include noise insulation.

The Transport Secretary said Heathrow expansion would boost the economy by up to £74bn, adding: “This is a project with benefits which reach far beyond London."

Labour’s Andy McDonald said expansion should only happen if it could meet tests on capacity demands, noise and air quality, climate change obligations and boosting growth.

"We owe it to future generations to get all of these factors absolutely right but if the correct balance isn't found, then the law courts will quite rightly intervene," he added.

Alan Brown for the SNP admitted supporting Heathrow expansion from a Scottish perspective was initially counter-intuitive.

“However, all but one of the Scottish airport operators support it. So do the various Scottish chambers of commerce, because they recognise the business benefits that it can bring to Scotland, including up to 16,000 new jobs. That helped to sway me…”

Mr Grayling said it was important to ensure Scotland was “well served by the expansion of Heathrow”.

But earlier, his Conservative colleague Justine Greening, the former Transport Secretary, suggested one of the biggest problems with Heathrow expansion was “Scottish connections[would] simply become unviable” in the face of greater international competition.

The Putney MP, who is opposed to Heathrow expansion, added: “So Scottish taxpayers should expect to pay a subsidy to Heathrow Airport Limited in the future if they want to maintain those links.

“That money would be better spent by the Scottish Government…developing point-to-point links connecting up Scotland to the rest of the world…”

Christine Jardine, the Liberal Democrats’ spokeswoman, agreed, branding Heathrow expansion an “expensive folly,” which would affect the environment locally and globally.

“Today's decision will funnel yet more passengers to London, hindering rather than helping regional economies,” claimed the Edinburgh MP.

“The SNP/Conservative case for Heathrow expansion is so full of holes you could fly a Boeing 747 through it," she added.

But Keith Brown, the Scottish Government Economy Secretary, said the Heathrow plan offered significant job creation and major investment opportunities; the basing of a logistics hub in Scotland was another important part of the expansion offer.

“Growing the number of direct international air routes to and from Scotland remains a priority for this Government but the proposals from Heathrow could eventually offer all our airports a range of benefits that will help them grow passenger numbers and continue to build on their successes,” he added.