Andy Murray has pulled out of planned comeback event in Holland next week but is still hopeful he can play a part in the grass-court season.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has not played for nearly a year due to a hip problem, and underwent surgery in January after being forced to abort an attempt to play in the Australian Open.

The Limbera Open in Hertogenbosch was earmarked as the former world number one tennis player's competitive return following hip surgery in January.

But setbacks on the Scot's return in training have led to him withdrawing from the event, which begins on Monday, while a decision over his participation at the Fever-Tree Championships in Queen’s the following week will be taken in due course.

Murray said: “It is with regret that I won’t be ready to play in Hertogenbosch. I was excited to play there for the first time but I am not quite ready to return. I am still aiming to play in the coming weeks but I want to be 100% when I do.”

The Dutch event was the first tournament Andy Murray had officially entered since he underwent keyhole surgery in January.

Andy Murray had earlier admitted recovery from injury has taken longer than expected but says he is "getting closer" to a return to competitive tennis.

When asked about his long recovery, Murray said: "It's been very slow, I've been out getting close to a year now which is a lot longer than I expected at the beginning.

"I'm getting closer to playing again. I've started training a few days ago, hoping to make my comeback during the grass court season."