SCOTTISH Labour’s Paul Sweeney is today set to urge Theresa May to help speed up the asylum application of a 10-year-old Georgian boy orphaned in Scotland.

The MP for Glasgow North East intends to raise the case of Giorgi Kakava at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Giorgi and his widowed mum Sophie fled Georgia seven years ago amid threats from gangland figures in their native country.

Tragically in February, Sophie died after a long-standing illness before their asylum application could be processed.

Her son, who only speaks English, is being cared for by his grandmother, Ketino Baikhadze, but both now fear deportation if their new application for asylum proves unsuccessful.

A local petition to stop the deportation reached 50,000 signatures in just three days.

After being approached by Reverend Brian Casey of Springburn Parish Church, who is advocating the case of Giorgi and his grandmother, Mr Sweeney pressed the Home Office to speed up consideration of their case on compassionate grounds.

As a result the family will now meet Home Office officials later today to establish the facts around the case for the family so that it can be granted asylum.

Mr Sweeney, the Shadow Scotland Office Minister, said: "Giorgi is very much a local Glaswegian boy, who has experienced terrible tragedy in his short life with the death of both his mother and father at a young age.

"It is unthinkable that he could now face deportation to Georgia, a country that is entirely foreign to him,” declared the frontbencher.

"His home is Glasgow and I will be doing everything to ensure that he is able to stay here with his friends and family. The Government must show compassion to this child; the case is compelling.”

The Labour MP added: “I will continue to do everything in my power to protect Giorgi from any risk of deportation; he is one of our own."