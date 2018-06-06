More people in Scotland are putting money aside for later life, according to new research.

The annual Scottish Widows retirement report shows the number of Scots saving for retirement has risen sharply to 84%, up from 75% in 2017.

However, those saving adequately - defined as at least 12% of their income - has stagnated at 58%, down from 59% the year before.

Robert Cochran, retirement expert at Scottish Widows, said: "While it's encouraging that more Scots are putting something aside for retirement, the fact that adequate savings levels have stagnated shows that auto-enrolment is not a silver bullet.

"This year's study shows some members of society are slipping through the net because of minimum earnings thresholds."

The report suggests the trend is expected to continue as about six in 10 Scots (59%) say it is unlikely they will be able to save more in the next year than they do now.

More than a third (35%) said the reason they are not saving more into their workplace pension is because they cannot afford to.

"It is therefore not surprising that just three in 10 people in Scotland feel optimistic about their retirement, down from 35% last year," the report said.

The proportion of UK workers saving adequately for retirement has dropped slightly for the first time since 2013, falling from 56% to 55%.

Despite adequate savings rates rising by 10% since auto-enrolment, the report said a renewed effort is needed to improve the nation's readiness for retirement.

It added: "We want to see earnings thresholds scrapped entirely at a much quicker rate, to let all workers benefit from employer contributions.

"We'd also like to see the age at which workers become auto-enrolled reduced to 18, thereby increasing the number of people who can participate in workplace pensions. "