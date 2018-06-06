Theresa May has been urged by the SNP's Westminster leader to vote to keep Britain in the customs union and European Economic Area when amendments to key Brexit legislation return to the Commons next week.

The Prime Minister faced calls from Ian Blackford to "stop her charade" and vote for the House of Lords amendments to the EU (Withdrawal) Bill to protect jobs and prosperity.

He accused Mrs May of cornering herself into a "catastrophic negotiating position", and claimed jobs, the Irish border and the economy have been an "afterthought".

During PMQs, Mr Blackford said: "For this Government in the negotiations, jobs have been an afterthought, the Irish border has been an afterthought, the economy at all costs has been an afterthought.

"While the leader of the opposition is playing games, the question he should have asked today is: will the Prime Minister stop her charade and vote for the Lords amendments next week for membership of the EEA and the customs union, protecting jobs and prosperity?"

Mrs May said jobs were "absolutely at the forefront" of the Government's future trade partnership considerations.

She continued: "He talks about the Northern Ireland border: the leader of the opposition complains that we're giving too much attention to getting the answer right for the Northern Ireland border and the leader of the Scottish Nationalists says that we're using it as an afterthought.

"We are committed to ensuring that there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, we also want to ensure as frictionless trade as possible with the European Union and that we are able to operate our independent trade policy.

"All of those are about ensuring that we protect jobs here in the United Kingdom."

Mr Blackford also referred to reports civil servants have been drawing up scenarios for a "Doomsday Brexit" that would leave the country short of medicine, fuel and food.

He said: "Supermarkets running out of food within days, hospitals running out of medicines within a fortnight, petrol reserves dwindling after just two weeks: these are the concerns of UK Government officials.

"And now the Dutch are telling Dutch businesses not to risk buying UK products.

"Does the Prime Minister understand the catastrophic negotiating position she has cornered herself into?"

Mrs May told Mr Blackford that supermarket chains in Scotland said "one of the most important things for Scotland" was to remain part of the United Kingdom.