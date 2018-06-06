THE constitution faces “very difficult and very dangerous” times because of the cross-border stalemate over Brexit, the Scottish Government has warned.

Brexit minister Michael Russell said that if the UK government did not withdraw key parts of the EU Withdrawal Bill, it would “wilfully undermine the devolution settlement”.

In May, MSPs voting overwhelmingly to withhold legislative consent for the Bill, over the way it would redistribute devolved powers once they are repatriated from Brussels.

The Westminster government wants to have the final say on which powers are devolved immediately, and which are reserved for up to five years to create UK-wide common frameworks designed to maintain the UK’s internal market.

The SNP say Scotland should have the final word, with the frameworks established through consent not imposed, but London says that would amount to an unprecedented veto.

With the two sides unable to agree, the Scottish Government has suggested cross-party talks to find a resolution.

Speaking at Holyrood’s rural committee, Mr Russell said the answer would be for the UK government to delete offending sections of the Bill - principally the former Clause 11 - and let Holyrood’s own continuity Bill act as a substitute.

He said: "The constitutional position is very clear.

"If the Scottish Parliament resolves not to grant [legislative consent] which has been requested, then the UK Government must withdraw the part of the Bill for which it has requested it.

"I would expect and hope that the UK Government will now withdraw Clause 11 from the Bill as they are required to by the constitutional settlement under which we live.

"If they refuse to do so, then we are going into very difficult and very dangerous times."

A dispute over the validity of Holyrood’s continuity Bill will be heard by the UK Supreme Court next month, after a reference by the Westminster government.

Mr Russell also wrote to Cabinet Office minister David Lidington, Theresa May’s deputy, saying that “constitutional convention and practice since 1999” meant the EU Withdrawal Bill, which is due back in the Commons next week, cannot be finished with Holyrood’s consent.

He also issued a thinly veiled threat that if London imposed the Withdrawal Bill on Scotland without Holyrood’s consent, MSPs could frustrate other legislation in retaliation.

He wrote: “Legislative consent is required on a regular basis across a range of portfolios.

“It has invariably and consistently worked until this point because the views of the Scottish Parliament have always been respected and properly taken into account in legislation.

“I urge you to reflect on that carefully in considering the UK Government’s position.”

The UK government has asked the Scottish Government to put forward new ideas.

A Whitehall insider said it was clear the SNP government had adopted a rhetorical position rather than a practical one, and was bent of pursuing a grievance to advance independence.

“They have a plan. They have a grievance grid and they’re sticking to it,” the source said.