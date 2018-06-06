SCOTLAND is not going to the World Cup, but there could be a busy old month ahead for members of the Tartan Army confined to barracks. There is the Tunisian national anthem to learn; a Panama hat to buy; and the recipe for moules marinière to download. Such is the responsibility that comes with being an ABE (Anyone But England) supporter as the auld enemy takes on Tunisia, Panama and Belgium in the World Cup, starting in Moscow a week today.

A BBC survey has found that 11% of Scots (17% of SNP voters) will be cheering on England’s opponents. One is tempted to ask, “Is that all?” Either the Scotland of today truly has become an outward looking, internationalist nation able to rise above local rivalries, or a lot of people have been fibbing to Auntie.

Never mind ABE, should anyone be cheering a country with such ugly politics hosting a tournament meant to celebrate the beautiful game? Here, after all, is a Russian regime that stands accused of poisoning a former spy and his daughter on British soil; that invaded Ukraine; that murders journalists and persecutes minorities and gay people; that annexed Crimea; that supports Assad in Syria; that is feared to have meddled in western elections; that allowed supporters to beat protesters; that decriminalised certain forms of domestic violence. One could go on, but why cite the concerns of Amnesty International and others when there is Gary Lineker to heed?

Not content with being an ambassador for Walkers crisps, the former footballer turned BBC presenter took upon himself to play diplomat this week on behalf of Russia. “Who are we to start getting judgmental on who should have the World Cup?” Lineker told the Radio Times. “We all know how corrupt our country is at times. Perhaps we don’t like some things that Putin has done, but we’ll be there, we’ll be their guests.” (For “we” read England.) It is quite some feat to imply Russia and the UK can be compared on corruption, but Mr Lineker did not go into details, as is his wont. Nor did he specify which particular “things” Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, had done which failed to meet with Mr Lineker’s approval. Later, the broadcaster took to Twitter to defend himself, insisting that he had “never uttered a word in support of Putin and never would”. How he squares that with his interview, or his hosting of the World Cup draw for Fifa in Moscow last December, is something he might like to put to his panel of pundits during a lull in the action once the World Cup gets going. Ex-footballers stand about as much chance as the rest of us in understanding it.

Then again, Russia is not the first morally questionable country to host the World Cup. Scotland went to Argentina in 1978, a country ruled by a junta responsible for the deaths, torture and disappearances of tens of thousands of civilians. As we learned last night in Scotland ’78: A Love Story, a BBC documentary about Scotland’s World Cup adventure, some Scots saw police seizing suspected rebels. Nor is the World Cup the only fixture to be tainted by its host nation. Soldiers and police in Mexico (World Cup host in 1970, 1986, and a contender for 2026 alongside Canada and the US) fired on a student demo in Mexico City days before the 1968 Olympics began, killing hundreds.

Even so, some have argued that Russia is a case that stands alone. The non-governmental organisation Human Rights Watch has dubbed Moscow 2018 the “World Cup of shame”. On Politico Europe, Philippe Bolopion, its deputy director for global advocacy, wrote of Russia failing to stop Assad targeting civilians in Syria: “Sports and politics can be an uneasy mix. But some crimes are simply too great to ignore.”

Russia is laying out a reported £8.8 billion on the World Cup. Stadia have been built or refurbished to world class standards. Thousands of young people have been trained as ambassadors to help millions of football fans find their way around. The streets are gleaming, the trouble makers have been warned to stay away, and the tournament’s mascot, Zabivaka, is as cuddly a wolf as you are ever likely to meet.

But Russia is not spending billions it can ill afford just so Mr Putin can take in some football matches, tempting though the sight of Messi in action must be. The World Cup is the most widely viewed sporting event on the planet, with hundreds of millions expected to tune in. Peter the Great had his “window on the West”. This World Cup will be less of a window on Russia than a spyhole, allowing sight of everything that Mr Putin wants the world to see and blocking out the rest.

He is playing to two different audiences here, the outside world and citizens of the Russian Federation, but the picture he wants to present is essentially the same. His Russia is a world power and as such worthy of respect. Though critics may carp, his Russia stands proud, defiant and self-reliant. Far from wanting to interfere and sow division in the west, his Russia just wants to mind its own business, and do business where it can. His Russia is not the world’s perennially troubled teen, a country that has lost an empire and not yet found a peaceable role, it is simply misunderstood. Nothing abnormal to see here.

Thus far, not many have chosen to give Russia the benefit of the doubt but that is changing. Italy’s new Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, called this week for sanctions against Russia to be lifted. While it is highly unlikely the demand will be taken seriously, there is at least a hint of division in the EU where before there was none.

There are those, too, who might argue that it is better to engage with Russia than to further fuel her sense of isolation. Exposure works two ways: the west gets a glimpse of Russia, and Russia has a chance to see the rest of the world is more interested in drinking and watching football than encircling it. And after all, it is just football.

Not always. To disagree with a certain Scots football legend, some things are more important than football. Russia’s woeful record on human rights is one of them, and it cannot be ignored.