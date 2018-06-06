SNP ministers are being urged to back a change in the law securing harsher penalties for criminals who take advantage of vulnerable people.

High Court judge Lord Bracadale previously recommended introducing new legislation to provide for tougher sentencing where crimes rely on exploiting vulnerable groups – such as the old or disabled.

And the Scottish Conservatives will today call on the SNP Government to back the move when Holyrood debates the findings.

Lord Bracadale’s recommendation came as part of a wider inquiry into hate crime legislation, which was announced by Scottish ministers last year and published earlier this month.

He said sexist and ageist comments should be considered hate crimes, and also called on the Scottish Government to consider introducing separate laws covering exploitation and vulnerability.

Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr said his party “wholeheartedly support the recommendation that courts should recognise offences that involve the exploitation of vulnerable people”.

He added: “It is entirely proper that targeting a victim based on their vulnerability should be considered when sentencing that criminal.

“Criminals must know that they will be additionally punished for such callous and inhuman behaviour.

“Victims and their families should know that the sentencing reflects their additional suffering.

“We are therefore urging the Scottish Government, in the strongest possible terms, to ensure that those who target the most vulnerable of our society, with criminal intent, are punished accordingly.”

The move would mean fraudsters or other criminals who pick victims based on their vulnerability could find themselves facing tougher penalties in the courts.

A Scottish Government spokesman said ministers welcomed Lord Bracadale’s report and will use it as the basis for a public consultation on changing the law.

He said: “We have been consistently clear that legislation alone will not achieve the inclusive and equal society that we aspire to, however the laws passed by Parliament do form a clear basis for what is and is not acceptable in the communities we are elected to serve.

“We will continue to work with communities across Scotland to build trust and understanding and, wherever possible, prevent hate crime from happening in the first place.”