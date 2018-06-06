A trio of astronauts from Russia, the United States and the European Space Agency have blasted off for a mission on the International Space Station.

A Russian spacecraft carrying Serena Aunon-Chancellor of Nasa, Sergey Prokopyev of Russian space agency Roscosmos and the ESA’s Alexander Gerst, from Germany, lifted off as scheduled from the Russia-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan atop a Soyuz booster rocket at 4.12pm local time (12.12pm BST).