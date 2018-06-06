MORRISSEY has defended English Defence League co-founder Tommy Robinson who was jailed for 13 months last week after admitting breaking contempt of court laws and described his treatment as "shocking".

The former front man of The Smiths has also reiterated his support for the the far-right fringe political party For Britain founded by anti-Islam activist Anne Marie Waters.

He claimed the party had been dismissed by the mainstream media with the ‘usual childish racist accusation’, adding: "I don’t think the word racist has any meaning any more."

Earlier this year, Morrissey caused controversy when he discussed accusations of racism and alleged connections between Halal meat and ISIS while also advocating far right political party For Britain.

In an interview with Tremr, the singer, who upset some fans after condemning the First Minister in February, explained his stance and called for more of a political dialogue between ideologies.

"I have been following a new party called For Britain which is led by Anne Marie Waters," he said. "It is the first time in my life that I will vote for a political party. Finally I have hope. I find the Tory-Labour-Tory-Labour constant switching to be pointless."

He went onto say that For Britain has garnered "no media support" and has been "dismissed" with "childish" claims that it's racist.

"I don’t think the word ‘racist’ has any meaning any more, other than to say “you don’t agree with me, so you’re a racist," Morrissey explained. "People can be utterly, utterly stupid.

"Anne Marie Waters seeks open discussion about all aspects of modern Britain, whereas other parties will not allow diverse opinion," he said. "She is like a humane version of Thatcher … if such a concept could be. She is absolute leadership, she doesn’t read from a script, she believes in British heritage, freedom of speech, and she wants everyone in the UK to live under the same law.

“I find this compelling, now, because it’s very obvious that Labour or the Tories do not believe in free speech… I mean, look at the shocking treatment of Tommy Robinson…"

Morrissey continued: "I know the media don’t want Anne Marie Waters and they try to smear her, but they are wrong and they should give her a chance, and they should stop accusing people who want open debate as being ‘racist’. As I said previously, the left has become right-wing and the right-wing has become left - a complete switch, and this is a very unhappy modern Britain."

Morrissey received criticism earlier this year for saying London Mayor Sadiq Khan "can not talk properly" and calling called Nazi leader Hitler "left wing."

Denying accusations of prejudice, Morrissey then wrote: “I despise racism. I despise fascism. I would do anything for my Muslim friends, and I know they would do anything for me.”