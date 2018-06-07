THERESA May is facing a Downing Street showdown with her Brexit Secretary today after a major row broke out over EU withdrawal plans, which Brexiteer ministers fear could keep Britain in the customs union indefinitely.

The UK Government is expected this morning to publish details of its “Irish back-stop” proposal, which would only ever happen if a deal on a post-Brexit customs plan with Brussels was not agreed.

But David Davis is said to have been furious after a four-page draft was circulated and was due to be sent to the European Commission without the inclusion of a legally enforceable end-date; the Government has previously made clear such a scenario should be time-limited.

READ MORE: SNP's Ian Blackford signals more flights to Scotland could help party vote for Heathrow expansion

The fear among Brexiteers is the back-stop plan - the legal guarantee to maintain frictionless trade between Northern Ireland and the Republic – without a time-limit could mean the UK continuing to remain effectively inside the customs union, possibly beyond the next General Election in 2022.

Downing Street insisted it was confident the contingency plan would never be needed yet UK ministers are still divided over choosing their preferred post-Brexit customs plan; the new customs partnership or maximum facilitation.

Mr Davis is also said to have clashed with the Prime Minister over publication of the Government’s eagerly-awaited Brexit White Paper, setting out its withdrawal strategy. She has thwarted his intention to publish it before the EU Council at the end of this month.

Mrs May will now chair a “clear-the-air” meeting of her so-called Brexit War Cabinet before she travels to Canada for the G7 summit.

Mr Davis said he "expected" there would be a time limit in the signed-off version of the back-stop plan but did not appear totally sure.

After giving a speech on Brexit and security, the Secretary of State said the details had yet to be approved but believed today’s meeting of the Cabinet's Brexit sub-committee would be "decisive".

Asked if he could stay in his job if the Government's back-stop plan did not have his approval, Mr Davis replied: "That's a question for the Prime Minister, to be honest."

READ MORE: SNP's Ian Blackford signals more flights to Scotland could help party vote for Heathrow expansion

Her spokesman, asked if the Secretary of State had threatened to resign over the back-stop issue, said: “Not that I'm aware of, no.”

Tom Brake for the Liberal Democrats said the back-stop plan talks were an “exercise in futility,” noting how the EU had already ruled out the possibility of a contingency plan covering the whole of the UK.

"It is clear the Tories have no clue what the UK’s options are,” he insisted.

Earlier at a rowdy Prime Minister’s Questions, Jeremy Corbyn mocked Mrs May over the delay in publishing the White Paper and deciding on a customs option, saying, to Labour laughter, she had delivered "more delays and cancellations" than the troubled Northern Rail service.

The PM hit back, repeating her pledge to avoid a hard Irish border and accusing Labour of seeking to "frustrate" the Brexit process at every stage.

Ian Blackford for the SNP referred to reports that civil servants had drawn up scenarios for a "Doomsday Brexit," that would leave the country short of medicine, fuel and food.

"And now the Dutch are telling Dutch businesses not to risk buying UK products,” said the Highland MP. “Does the Prime Minister understand the catastrophic negotiating position she has cornered herself into?" he asked.

READ MORE: SNP's Ian Blackford signals more flights to Scotland could help party vote for Heathrow expansion

Mrs May said Scottish supermarket chains had made clear that "one of the most important things for Scotland" was to remain part of the UK.

Meanwhile, rebel MPs from both sides of the Commons are pushing for a Norway-style Brexit agreement, which would keep the UK in the single market, when they vote on Lords amendments to the EU Withdrawal Bill next Tuesday.

Mrs May and Mr Corbyn have rejected such a deal but pro-EU MPs in both their parties claim remaining in the European Economic Area would be the best Brexit deal for jobs and businesses.

Among the Labour rebels is Edinburgh MP Ian Murray while among the Tory ones is Paul Masterton, who represents East Renfrewshire.

Rebel Labour MPs have accused their leadership of "bailing out" the PM from a potential Commons defeat but Keir Starmer, the Shadow Brexit Secretary, admitted the issue of EEA membership had deeply divided his parliamentary party. Without Labour support for it, the Government looks set to escape defeat.