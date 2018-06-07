THERESA May and David Davis have had a “constructive” private meeting over the Brexit customs back-stop plan for the Irish border as the threat of his resignation appeared to recede.

The Prime Minister’s deputy spokeswoman made clear the Brexit Secretary would still be in his post later today as Mrs May jets off to Quebec for the G7 summit of world leaders.

Before then, she will chair a meeting of her so-called Brexit War Cabinet, which will discuss the back-stop plan.

No 10 made clear what is officially termed the “Temporary Customs Arrangement” will be published shortly.

The back-stop plan would only come into being if UK ministers could not agree with Brussels on either of the two options they are still considering: the new customs partnership and maximum facilitation.

The key factor in the back-stop plan paper will be the wording around the issue of a time limit.

Mr Davis and his fellow Brexiteers want a specific timescale while the European Commission have demanded an open-ended commitment, arguing to do otherwise would not make it a back-stop.

The reason for yesterday's tension was that the Brexit Secretary was said to have been furious after a four-page draft of the report was circulated and was due to be sent to the European Commission without the inclusion of a legally enforceable end-date; the Government has previously made clear such a scenario should be time-limited.

The fear among Brexiteers has been that the back-stop plan - the legal guarantee to maintain frictionless trade between Northern Ireland and the Republic – without a time-limit would mean the UK continuing to remain effectively inside the customs union, possibly beyond the next General Election in 2022.

The PM this morning also had separate meetings with Mr Davis’s fellow Brexiteers Boris Johnson, the Foreign Secretary, and Liam Fox, the International Trade Secretary, in her parliamentary office in the Commons.

Her deputy spokeswoman said the ministerial meetings with Mrs May had been “constructive” and none of the three senior ministers had threatened to resign during them.

Asked about the details of the conversations, she declined, saying simply the PM met her colleagues all the time to discuss all sorts of things.

The Cabinet wrangling over the customs back-top plan came as Mrs May faced a battle on a second front as she tried to persuade Tory rebels not to go against her when the EU Withdrawal Bill returns to the Commons next week.

The PM is determined to try and stop Tory MPs inflicting humiliating defeats on her by siding with amendments backed by the House of Lords.

As reported last night by The Herald, the Government has now caved into angry complaints from opposition parties that the 15 bill amendments should be considered in just one day.

Andrea Leadsom, the Commons Leader, announced today that the debate and votes on the amendments would now take place over two days, next Tuesday and Wednesday.

She also said the Trade Bill and the Taxation [Cross-border Trade] Bill would return to the Commons "by mid July at the latest". The House rises in the third week in July for its summer recess.

At Westminster, Sir Vince Cable, the Liberal Democrat leader, said the apparent Cabinet disarray over the customs back-stop plan made a damaging "no deal" Brexit more likely.

“The idea that we could finish up with no deal at all - which we effectively discarded three months ago - is very much now back on the table as a real possibility,” he declared.

“We could be in real crisis with no deal, which emphasises the importance of having a vote on the final package with the option of remaining in the European Union,” he added.

Downing Street has insisted it is confident the Irish border contingency plan would never be needed yet UK ministers are still divided over choosing their preferred post-Brexit customs plan.

Mr Davis is also said to have clashed with the Prime Minister over publication of the Government’s eagerly-awaited Brexit White Paper, setting out its withdrawal strategy. She has thwarted his intention to publish it before the EU Council at the end of this month.

After giving a speech on Brexit and security on Wednesday, the Secretary of State fuelled speculation about his Cabinet position.

Asked if he could stay in his job if the Government's back-stop plan did not have his approval, Mr Davis replied: "That's a question for the Prime Minister, to be honest."

At a rowdy Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Jeremy Corbyn mocked Mrs May over the delay in publishing the White Paper and deciding on a customs option, saying, to Labour laughter, she had delivered "more delays and cancellations" than the troubled Northern Rail service.

The PM hit back, repeating her pledge to avoid a hard Irish border and accusing Labour of seeking to "frustrate" the Brexit process at every stage.

Ian Blackford for the SNP referred to reports that civil servants had drawn up scenarios for a "Doomsday Brexit," that would leave the country short of medicine, fuel and food.

"And now the Dutch are telling Dutch businesses not to risk buying UK products,” said the Highland MP. “Does the Prime Minister understand the catastrophic negotiating position she has cornered herself into?" he asked.

Mrs May said Scottish supermarket chains had made clear that "one of the most important things for Scotland" was to remain part of the UK.

Meanwhile, rebel MPs from both sides of the Commons are pushing for a Norway-style Brexit agreement, which would keep the UK in the single market, when they vote on Lords amendments to the EU Withdrawal Bill next week.

Mrs May and Mr Corbyn have rejected such a deal but pro-EU MPs in both their parties claim remaining in the European Economic Area would be the best Brexit deal for jobs and businesses.

Among the Labour rebels is Edinburgh MP Ian Murray while among the Tory ones is Paul Masterton, who represents East Renfrewshire.

Rebel Labour MPs have accused their leadership of "bailing out" the PM from a potential Commons defeat but Keir Starmer, the Shadow Brexit Secretary, admitted the issue of EEA membership had deeply divided his parliamentary party. Without Labour support for it, the Government looks set to escape defeat.