THE SNP leadership has signalled that getting more flights from London to Scotland could help persuade it to back the UK Government’s controversial plan for a third runway at Heathrow Airport.

The sign might prove significant in getting the Conservative plan through Westminster as Labour has indicated that it is likely to oppose the £14 billion airport expansion because it had yet to pass four key tests it had set on the need to cut carbon dioxide emissions and noise and minimise the local environmental impact as well as helping connectivity to regional airports.

London MP John McDonnell, the Shadow Chancellor, has come out against the plan, stressing previously how he could not see how Labour’s tests could be met.

With a number of Conservative rebels saying they would also oppose the expansion plan – which could cancel out any help the Government would get from the 10 Democratic Unionists – then the SNP’s 35 MPs could prove crucial in the forthcoming Commons vote.

The Government says the building of a new two-mile runway will create an additional 260,000 flights a year, enabling the airport to increase its annual capacity from 86 million passengers to 130m. Chris Grayling, the Transport Secretary, said it would boost the economy by up to £74 billion in London and beyond.

Business leaders have welcomed the move, saying it will give a confidence boost to international investors but green campaigners warned it would make London’s air more dangerous to breathe.

The Scottish Government has a memorandum of understanding with Heathrow and Keith Brown, the Scottish Government’s Economic Secretary, responding to the UK Government’s announcement on Tuesday said the Heathrow plan offered significant job creation and major investment opportunities and pointed out that the basing of a logistics hub in Scotland was an important part of the expansion offer.

“Growing the number of direct international air routes to and from Scotland remains a priority for this Government but the proposals from Heathrow could eventually offer all our airports a range of benefits that will help them grow passenger numbers and continue to build on their successes,” he added.

His Nationalist colleague Ian Blackford, the SNP leader at Westminster, stressed how the party would look very carefully at the detailed proposals for the third runway.

He explained: “We want to make sure Scotland’s economic interests are protected as much as possible; that’s multi-faceted. That’s about slots into Heathrow, it’s about what’s in it for Scottish airports and airlines operating out of Scotland, it’s about what happens in the supply chain.

“There are the wider issues of environment, noise, pollution and all the rest of it and we will look very carefully at all those things.”

The Highland MP stressed how there was a need to improve connectivity into Scotland, which meant flights into Heathrow from Scotland and the potential to grow Scottish airports on a direct point-to-point basis.

Asked if creating more flights between Scotland and Heathrow would help persuade the SNP to support the UK Government’s plan, Mr Blackford said: “Yes, of course, that’s part of the picture we will have to consider.”

Asked if Nationalist support in the Commons would therefore be conditional, he replied: “I have not said that. What I have said is we will look at this on the basis of what is in the economic interests of Scotland, Scottish aviation and Scottish airports; you may want to characterise that as I’m trying to get as good a deal for Scotland[as possible]; okay, so be it. That’s my job.”