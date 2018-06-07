THE Herald is hosting a Cyber Security Business Breakfast in the aftermath of what has been the largest data protection overhaul in 20 years.

The event, held in association with CMS, will take place on Wednesday June 20 at CMS Office, 1 West Regent Street in Glasgow, from 8am until 10.15am.

This breakfast is for anyone responsible for data, to attend and find out what more they need to do to become compliant.

One of the most talked about aspects of the GDPR is the power for regulators to fine businesses that do not comply with it.

The event will inform you about how to mitigate a data breach, what impact this will have on roles being created in businesses and how we fill them, and what we need to be doing to ensure we are compliant with the new law.

Alan Nelson, Partner at CMS said “CMS is delighted to be lead sponsors at The Herald Business hq breakfast looking at cyber security. Cyber security is an issue which continues to demand a place high on all board room agendas – breach incident response planning, awareness of forthcoming breach notification requirements in line with the European General Data Protection Regulations and cyber liability insurance should all be key concerns for directors and senior executives.

ZoneFox’s Head of Technology and Director, Matt Little, will be a guest speaker at the event. Matt said “The risks associated with an online presence are ever-evolving, in line with our increasing use of technology.

“Businesses can no longer differentiate between inside and outside the network with the number of mobile devices being used, remote working being commonplace and connected devices found in many offices and homes.

“This means that security software needs to become more sophisticated in order to be effective; software such as ZoneFox looks to protect these modern organisations. Of course, alongside effective technology, there also needs to be a focus on culture and training throughout a business. Making sure that good cyber security practices are in place is no longer the sole responsibility of the IT team. From the board down, there needs to be a collective responsibility to keep an organisation and its IP safe.”

Alana Muir, a Senior Cyber Underwriter for AIG will also participate in panel discussions with Newsquest’s Group Infrastructure and Services Manager, Iain Johnson.

To find out more or to book your place contact Kerry Medford on 0141 302 7319 or kerry.medford@newsquest.co.uk or visit http://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/cyber/