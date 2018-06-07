Stars of the showbiz world have shared their memories of Peter Stringfellow as they paid tribute following the nightclub owner’s death at 77.
BBC Radio presenter Tony Blackburn tweeted a tribute, calling Stringfellow a “terrific guy who lived life to the full” who was “a wonderful person to be with”.
Blackburn added: “He was always full of fun and to me was a big part of he 60’s and 70’s. R.I.P. Peter x.”
Comedy actress Su Pollard, who knew Stringfellow and had worked with him, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “He was a fantastic role model for other entrepreneurs.
“When he was in the room – for a start, I used to think he was so handsome, I love men with long hair – he was lovely.
“I liked him because he was always warm, he could have probably been in showbiz in another area, but he chose to be an entrepreneur.”
Pollard added: “You miss people that are large, and are givers. He gave of himself such a lot. He was a great person to be around, I feel for his family.”
Former boxing champion Frank Bruno was among those to pay tribute to Stringfellow.
He tweeted: “I met this man a few times over the years. A great guy & king of the discos. My thoughts are with his family.”
TV personality Calum Best tweeted that he has “so many amazing memories” with the club magnate, adding: “From when I first came to UK and he took care of me for years in his club to staying with him and his family in Spain.
“Rest in peace friend, my thoughts r with ur family. No doubt a legacy will live on.”
Comic Rufus Hound wrote: “RIP Peter Stringfellow. You’re with the angels now. So no change there.
Former rugby player Brian Moore said that Stringfellow was “very good company” after having spoken with him at a Cambridge Union debate some time ago.
Stringfellow died in the early hours of Thursday morning after spending time in hospital following a secret battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife Bella and his four children.
