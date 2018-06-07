A SEAFOOD firm has been told it has a “moral obligation” to support the Scots community where it has confirmed it is closing a factory.

Hundreds of jobs will be lost after Young's Seafood decided there was no "viable alternative" to shutting the Pinneys of Scotland plant in Annan.

Now enterprise minister Paul Wheelhouse urging the firm to "do right" and come up with tangible action to lessen the “bitter blow” through efforts such as financial contributions to legacy projects.

The company announced last week, after a 45-day consultation period with staff, that it would close the Pinneys processing plant in the town and move the operation to Grimsby.

Mr Wheelhouse said there was "at least one credible investor" who had shown an interest in the factory.

And he said in his letter that given the complexity of the negotiations it would be helpful if Young's would delay its plans to transfer natural salmon production to Grimsby.

Mr Wheelhouse said: “Our focus is now, therefore, on identifying and supporting any potential new investor to the site. As you know, it appears at least one credible investor has come forward and we are now in dialogue with them on the package of support that could be available from the public sector to help secure their investment in operations from the site.

“However, I understand the determining factor will ultimately be the commercial terms of the deal and I would hope that Young’s Seafood approach any discussions and negotiations in a fair and reasonable manner with the best interests of the workforce and wider community in mind. This would be in line with, and keeping to the spirit of, the commitment of the company to me that you want to ‘do right by the people of Annan’.

“Given the complexity of any discussions around the terms of a sale with potential investors, I expect it will take some time before any final agreement could be reached. As such, I would ask for you to re-assess your current plans to transfer the natural salmon production to your Grimsby site in July and, instead, in parallel, put on hold the next phase of redundancies planned for then.”

Mr Wheelhouse added that he hoped to meet the company in the near future to discuss all the issues surrounding the closure.

Unite Scotland industrial officer Andy MacFarlane said the union was “extremely disappointed” by the decision.

He said that although the closure confirmation had not been a surprise it was still a blow to staff. He added: “The workforce is devastated. Whole families and communities will be affected by this decision.”

A Young's spokesman said: "We are considering the proposals in the letter in detail as part of our ongoing consultation process."

Two years ago a major jobs fair was held in Fraserburgh in a bid to help hundreds of fish processors who lost their posts at Young's Seafood.

The owners announced in July, 2015 that the plant was to close after the loss of a £100m contract to supply salmon to supermarket chain Sainsbury's.

It was later decided to keep it open on a smaller scale, saving 250 jobs.

The fish processor, however, confirmed at the time to pull out of Grantown on Spey where it operated a smokehouse.

Young's said it suspended work at the Highlands site while it sought a new contract that would allow it to resume operations and rehire staff.

About 24 people were employed at the Spey Valley Smokehouse.