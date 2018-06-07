NICOLA Sturgeon has warned Donald Trump’s decision to put tariffs on EU steel could seriously affect Scotland’s last two plants.

The US president last week imposed a 25 per cent duty on steel imported from the EU, Mexico and Canada and a 10 per cent duty on aluminium.

The move, justified on dubious security grounds, risks sparking a global tit-for-tat trade war.

The First Minister said that with Scottish steel exported to the US, the Scottish Government was “extremely disappointed” at the “completely unjustified and unjustifiable decision”.

Liberty Steel currently has works at Dalzell in Motherwell and Clydebridge in Cambuslang.

At First Minister’s Questions, Motherwell & Wishaw SNP MSP Clare Adamson said Mr Trump’s decision showed the importance of maintaining access to EU single market.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Scottish steel is a quality product, and that includes the specialist heavy plate that is produced by Liberty Steel Dalzell in Lanarkshire.

“The issue affects parts of the country very seriously. The situation underlines how utterly ill advised it is for the UK Government to be withdrawing the UK from the single market and customs union and pinning all its hopes on a trade deal with the current US Administration.

“If it did not know that that was ill advised before, it should certainly know that now.”

In response to a question from Rutherglen SNP MSP Clare Haughey, Ms Sturgeon said government officials had spoken to Liberty Steel about the issue this week.

She said: “We will continue to speak to Liberty Steel and will make representations to the UK Government, raising its concerns.”