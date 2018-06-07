First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she does not plan to meet Arlene Foster when the DUP leader attends an Orange Order parade in Fife later this month.

Ms Foster is to be the guest speaker at the Boyne march in Cowdenbeath on June 30 and is expected to stress there is "no place for sectarianism" during her speech. She is also said to be holding other meetings during her visit.

Speaking at First Minister's Questions, Ms Sturgeon said: "I have no plans to meet Arlene Foster when she is in Scotland."

Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale urged the First Minister to meet with Ms Foster and raise the the issue of abortion laws in Northern Ireland while calling for a travel bursary to be set up for Northern Irish women travelling to Scotland for terminations.

She said: "In Northern Ireland, some women have received longer jail sentences for having an abortion than the men who raped them in first place.

"I urge the First Minister to arrange a meeting with Arlene Foster and raise this issue when she visits Scotland later this month.

"I hope Nicola Sturgeon will consider addressing the barriers that women face when boarding ferries in Belfast in accessing services here in Scotland.

"I support the introduction of a travel bursary for as long as Northern Irish women are denied their basic human rights."

Women from Northern Ireland have been able to get free abortions through the NHS in Scotland since November.

Abortions are illegal in Northern Ireland except for cases where the woman's health is at risk.

When First Minister Nicola Sturgeon first announced she was considering the proposal last year, she was strongly criticised by anti-abortion campaigners.

The Northern Ireland campaign group, Precious Life, claimed that allowing NI women to access NHS terminations in Scotland would spark a "public outcry".

Ms Sturgeon said: "I am absolutely in support of ensuring that all women have access to safe abortion services, and that includes women from Northern Ireland."

She said the Scottish Government would continue to look at how to make services in Scotland "easier" to access for Northern Irish women, saying the current laws there are "deeply unfair and unjust to women".