A student nurse, originally from Africa, who carried the Queen's baton before the 2014 Commonwealth Games has had the threat of deportation lifted.
Denzel Darku, who came to the UK from Ghana at the age of 14, has been told his dream of a career in the NHS is still alive after he was granted permanent residency in the UK following a review.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had described his treatment by immigration authorities as "scandalous".
Mr Darku, 23, previously served in the Scottish Youth Parliament and currently lives in Paisley. After having two appeals against deportation rejected, he had been battling to stay in Scotland.
His Ghana-born father Joseph spent several years living in Holland while his son remained in Scotland, but has now returned to Edinburgh and insists he continues to support his 23-year-old son financially.
Last week, Mr Darku’s case was raised at First Minister’s Questions by Labour MSP Neil Bibby as another example of the UK Government's controversial "hostile environment" immigration policy. Nicola Sturgeon said the student nurse had been "an absolute credit to Scotland" and branded the threat of deportation hanging over him a “disgrace”.
The following day it is understood Ruth Davidson raised the case personally with the Home Secretary in a telephone call.
Now the Home Office has now confirmed Mr Darku's application for permanent residence has been approved.
A Home Office spokeswoman said: "We have contacted Mr Darku's legal representatives today to advise that, following reconsideration of his case, his application for permanent residence has been granted."
