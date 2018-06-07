This is the dramatic moment when a coastguard helicopter rescued two boys stuck on rocks at a beach near Elgin 'just in the nick of time.

A coastguard helicopter rescued the pair, aged 11 and 14, just as the tide quickly started to rise in an incident which coastguards say could have 'easily' turned into tragedy.

The boys had to be winched to safety by the search and rescue helicopter from Inverness after getting into difficulties near rocks at Hopeman East Beach.

A concerned member of the public rang 999 just after 5.45pm on Wednesday to say there was one person in the water and one on the rocks in difficulty.

HM Coastguard coordinated the rescue operation which also involved Burghead Coastguard Rescue Team and Buckie Lifeboat along with Moray Inshore Rescue Organisation.

It is believed one of the children got into difficulty whilst swimming in the sea and made his way to the rocks. His friend swam out to help him and stayed with him on the rocks as the tide quickly started to rise.

A coastguard spokesman said: "Once on scene, it took the precision and skill of the Inverness Coastguard helicopter just under three minutes to swoop in and rescue the two children, taking them to the nearby beach."

The Maritime & Coastguard Agency posted a tweet in which they described the rescue as being 'just in the nick of time'.

Speaking after the incident Kaimes Beasley, duty controller for HM Coastguard said: "This incident could easily have turned into a really tragic one.

"One of the boys had already been washed off the rocks once and thankfully managed to clamber back on. We think that it only would have taken another 15 minutes for the rock to be fully covered by the rising sea and the boys would have been in the water.

"Thankfully, this rescue ended well and the boys were reunited with their families safe and well, despite their frightening ordeal. Remember if you see someone in trouble at sea or along the coast call 999 and ask for the coastguard."