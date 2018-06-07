THERE was a moving story about delayed discharge at FMQs. It was about a woman, let’s call her Shona, whose life has been put on hold because of a series of shocking problems in the NHS.

For years, Ms Robison - sorry, Shona - has, through no fault of her own, been trapped behind a desk with the words Health Secretary written on it.

No one is quite sure how she got there, but everyone knows she needs to leave.

You can see it in her eyes. ‘Help me,’ they plead each Thursday, ‘make it stop.’

It is one of the worst cases of seat blocking Holyrood has ever known.

Yet the only one who can end the misery and give her the life of backbench anonymity she deserves refuses to intervene.

Worse, she insists she must stay put, stuck like some bewildered soul in a Samuel Beckett play, buried up to her waist in rotten statistics.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard used his turn to beg for mercy.

Did Shona’s jailer not recall that in February 2015 the erstwhile Health Secretary had announced she planned to “eradicate delayed discharge out of the system”.

That never happened, and the bill for the “broken promise” was now £392m and counting.

“When will the First Minister finally put patients before party and accept at long last that the time has come for her Health Secretary to go?”

Nicola Sturgeon jangled her keys teasingly in front of her captive, whose pleading eyes went unanswered.

“Since Shona Robison became Health Secretary, the number of bed days lost to delayed discharge is down 24 per cent,” smiled the FM. “It is going in the right direction.”

Why, at this rate, it might even be eradicated by 2027, and all for a bargain £1.5bn.

Mr Leonard’s further efforts were likewise rebuffed.

“Richard Leonard has just exposed that he does not really care about the patients; this is all about politics, as far as he is concerned,” hissed Ms Sturgeon, after he floated compassionate release.

Scottish LibDem leader Willie Rennie tried to intercede next, listing the terrible side-effects caused by Shona’s long years of tortured imprisonment.

Mental health waits up 60 per cent, consultant vacancies up 24 per cent, A&E targets missed for 10 months in a row.

But Ms Sturgeon merely scoffed villainously and reeled off her own statistics.

“Yes, there are challenges in our health service,” she purred. “But they are not unique to Scotland. We will continue to do the hard work.” Shona winced.

“So, if we half close our eyes, things are fine,” shot back Mr Rennie. “It is time for the First Minister to open her eyes.”

He warned that if liberty did not come soon, the opposition would organise a break-out.

“For goodness’ sake, will the First Minister take the summer to replace her health team, or will Parliament have to do it for her in the autumn?”

A flicker of hope crossed Shona’s face at the mention of escape. Could it really be?

But Ms Sturgeon was unmoved: “I can only assume he bitterly regrets it was his party, in coalition with Tories, that kick-started austerity.”

The flicker vanished. Shona smiled forlornly, and her wet eyes returned to scanning the chamber ceiling, searching as always for the helicopter and rope ladder that never comes.