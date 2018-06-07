CZECH police are probing an alleged $2-million cyber scam carried out using one of Scotland's shadowy and secretly owned shell firms.

Investigators are looking in to suspicious transfers from the United States in to accounts held in a Prague-headquartered bank in the name of an entirely opaque limited partnership or SLP.

Their inquiry - revealed by Czech Radio - comes amid growing concerns that Czech banks are being used to clean dirty money in conjunction with shell firms from Scotland and elsewhere.

Czech Radio said nearly $2 million had been transferred in to accounts at ?eská spo?itelna, one of the country's biggest banks, and then transferred straight out again.

An American bank got in touch saying that the payments had not been authorised, the radio station said. By that stage the money had gone. Czech Radio said police were investigating whether the accounts and the SLP had been used for a Phishing scam, when an email is send to a finance director requesting payment for non-existing goods or services.

A spokesman confirmed that the bank had found suspicious transactions worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in March 2016.

Czech Radio cited police documents saying they had been unable to establish the owner of the SLP, which was named as Edinburgh-registered business called Mablestine with nominal partners in tax havens.

Mablestine has not complied with UK rules introduced a year ago under which it should have named an ultimate beneficiary or "person of significant control". Czech Radio said the accounts in the name of the SLP had been opened by an Azerbaijani national.

SLPs - dubbed "Britain's home-grown secrecy vehicle - are frequently marketed in the former Soviet Union alongside bank accounts. Usually these accounts are in the Baltic states. There have long been Russian-language online advertisements for off-the-peg SLPs with a bank account in the Czech Republic, including at ?eská spo?itelna.

The Herald has over the last three years has reported on scandals, controversies or crimes involving SLPs and other Scottish shell companies in Mexico, Brazil, Peru, France, Turkey, the United States, the United Arab Emirates and, especially, the former Soviet Union. This is the first alleged fraud involving an SLP we are aware of being investigated in the Czech Republic.

However, Czech banks have been used in some of the biggest money-laundering schemes to include SLPs, such as the Azerbaijan Laundromat under which $3 billion in suspicious funds were removed from the oil-rich former Soviet republic, according to an investigation by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.

Czech Radio reported that some money transferred from the accounts of Mablestine - which also handled some $4m in transfers not related to the fraud investigation - had gone in to accounts linked with that Laundromat.