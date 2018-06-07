POLICE are treating the discovery of a body in Angus as suspicious.

The man's body was found by a member of the public at the Loch of Kinnordy nature reserve, Kirriemuir, at 05:00.

Officers are still trying to identify the man and have appealed for anyone who was in the area between Tuesday and 05:00 to contact them.

A review of CCTV is underway, along with house to house enquiries.

Detective Superintendent James Smith of the Major Investigation Team said: "We are treating the death of the man as suspicious and investigations are being carried out to establish the full circumstances surrounding his death.

"Enquiries are underway to establish the identity of the man and trace his next of kin.

"A member of the public alerted police that the body of a man had been found in the car park of Kinnordy Nature Reserve in the early of hours of Thursday morning.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in this area between Tuesday 5th June and Thursday 7th June and saw anything suspicious to come forward."

He said the police were particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area between these dates, and might have captured footage on a dash cam.

"Officers have been stationed on the B951 Kirriemuir to Kirkton of Kingoldrum road, this evening speaking to motorists and members of the public to establish if they have witnessed anything suspicious on the road or surrounding areas either yesterday or the early hours of this morning," he said.

"There will continue to be a police presence in the area whilst our enquiries are being carried out."

