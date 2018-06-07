FACEBOOK has admitted that millions of users’ posts may have been public when they were posted as private.

A software bug has meant millions of Facebook users may have unknowingly posted private information to the public, the social media platform has admitted.

The company’s latest privacy error affects up to 14m users, with those falling victim to the software bug currently being notified.

The glitch set a user’s post to be shared to "everyone", even if a user had previously chosen a more restricted option, such as “friends of friends”.

“We’d like to apologise for this mistake,” said Erin Egan, Facebook’s head of privacy.

Facebook says that it is returning the posts to their intended private status.

"We recently found a bug that automatically suggested posting publicly when some people were creating their Facebook posts,” Ms Egan said.

"We have fixed this issue and starting today we are letting everyone affected know and asking them to review any posts they made during that time.

"To be clear, this bug did not impact anything people had posted before - and they could still choose their audience just as they always have. We’d like to apologise for this mistake."

It's the latest in a series of revelations about Facebook's privacy lapses.

Facebook is still dealing with fallout from a March revelation that Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm, was able to obtain information on as many as 87 million people without their consent.