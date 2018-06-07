THE pro-EU Best for Britain, backed by billionaire investor George Soros, today launches its formal campaign for a people’s vote on EU withdrawal to resolve the “nightmare of Brexit”.

In an open letter to voters ahead of this morning’s launch in London, it invites them to engage in a national conversation on Brexit and sets out a “roadmap” to having a “final say” on quitting the European Union.

Best for Britain says: “The Government is hanging on in the negotiations by a thread.

“At such a time of crisis, other voices would usually speak out and help the country change course. A few brave politicians are doing this publicly. Meanwhile, the rest stay silent or peddle party lines...

“As the deadline for the final decision approaches, public opinion is shifting in favour of having their first real say on the facts of what Brexit will actually mean…We must end the chaos of Brexit and focus minds on bridging the divide in our country and repairing our society.”

Lord Malloch-Brown, the former Labour Foreign Office Minister, who chairs the campaign, described its launch document as an “offer to the British people” to solve the national uncertainty of Brexit via a democratic process, the path to which will be outlined in the campaign’s roadmap released on Friday.

The launch event will kick off a summer of campaigning by the group of more than 100 seats throughout the UK to try and swing the Brexit debate.

The drive will be led by 50,000 grassroots campaigners, who will urge MPs to back the plan and take the first steps towards a final say on the Brexit deal.

“It’s time for us all to take a step back and seriously consider what is best for Britain and its people,” declared Lord Malloch-Brown.

“We at Best for Britain are fighting the Government’s Brexit but this week we’re also calling for all sides to commit to ending uncertainty for our country once and for all. Our plan will help give the country closure on an issue that now dominates our entire political discourse and is stopping the country tackling its deep-seated problems.”

Eloise Todd, the campaign’s Chief Executive, said: “We are launching a national conversation with the British public because the Government has not asked the people what they actually want. Whether you voted leave or remain, you did not vote for this.

"Best for Britain have never hidden our views and we are being clear today; we’ll keep putting the case for staying and building on our relationship with the EU. But what we’re calling for today is beyond our view on Brexit: it’s about getting clarity for people across this country so we can move on from Brexit together.”