ENGLAND has always been known as the Auld Enemy.

And one in one North Lanarkshire town folk are determined that Scots do not forget that with the World Cup just a week away.

A large poster has been put up on a Wishaw advertising hoarding featuring the Jules Rimet trophy with the hashtag #anyonebutEngland.

Looks like the good people of Wishy have nailed their #WorldCupRussia2018 colours to the mast #anyonebutEngland pic.twitter.com/PSvH4HvQAw — Fergus McCann (@BunnetMcCann) June 7, 2018

The poster features the logo for the Commercial pub in Wishaw - and some locals have even cheekily speculated it is a PR stunt to get extra custom.

It's not the first time Scots have taken a deliberate anti-England stance when it comes to big tournaments, with many complaining that 'the English cannot stop talking about that 1966 World Cup win'.

The rivalry has historically also made it onto record.

Andy Cameron's Ally's Tartan Army World Cup song in 1978 contained the famous line: "We're representing Britain; we've got to do or die, for England cannae dae it 'cause they didnae qualify."

England won their final World Cup warm up game, beating Costa Rica 2-0 in Leeds

It's the Commercial in Wishaw. This will be their PR building up to get folk in for the World Cup. Needless to say its full of young kids mainly. Tam Parks is the Best pub just up the road 👍🏼 — Andrew McCoist (@McCoistAndy) June 7, 2018