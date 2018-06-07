The death of a man found in the car park of a nature reserve is being treated as suspicious.

A member of the public discovered the body at Loch of Kinnordy Nature Reserve near Kirriemuir at 5am on Thursday.

Police are still trying to identify the man and have appealed for anyone who was in the area between Tuesday June 5 and Thursday morning to contact officers.

Detective Superintendent James Smith said: "We are treating the death of the man as suspicious and investigations are being carried out to establish the full circumstances surrounding his death.

"Enquiries are under way to establish the identity of the man and trace his next of kin.

"A member of the public alerted police that the body of a man had been found in the car park of Kinnordy Nature Reserve in the early of hours of Thursday morning.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in this area between Tuesday 5th June and Thursday 7th June and saw anything suspicious to come forward."

The reserve is popular for bird spotting with ospreys regularly seen over the summer. Other wildlife in the area includes otters, red squirrels and deer.

Mr Smith added: "We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area between these dates, and has a dashcam. You may have captured footage which may be useful to our enquiries and we would like to hear from you.

"Officers have been stationed on the B951 Kirriemuir to Kirkton of Kingoldrum road, this evening speaking to motorists and members of the public to establish if they have witnessed anything suspicious on the road or surrounding areas either yesterday or the early hours of this morning.

"A review of CCTV is under way, along with house to house enquiries. There will continue to be a police presence in the area whilst our enquiries are being carried out."